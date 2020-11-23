Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Teradyne has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $106.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $107.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $308,990.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

