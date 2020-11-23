Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.07.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,955 shares of company stock worth $77,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 84,944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

