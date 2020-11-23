TerraKRW Market Cap Hits $108.64 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $108.64 million and approximately $18,761.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00164861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.01011058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00192892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00096957 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 102,086.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006702 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 122,280,355,572 coins and its circulating supply is 122,279,626,463 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money.

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

