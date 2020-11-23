Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 331.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 411.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $725,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,493 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $29.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $519.00. The company had a trading volume of 818,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,954,039. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.32. The stock has a market cap of $464.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,275.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $508.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

