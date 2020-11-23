Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $35.22 on Monday, reaching $524.83. The company had a trading volume of 965,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,954,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,275.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $508.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.77 and a 200-day moving average of $318.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

