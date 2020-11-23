TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

NASDAQ:TFII traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.65. 5,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,771. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

