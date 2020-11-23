The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by United Bank

United Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.8% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,125 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,383,000 after purchasing an additional 424,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,343,000 after purchasing an additional 530,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,089,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,232,000 after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 145,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,293,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The company has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

