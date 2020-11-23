The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.32% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31 and a beta of 1.22.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.