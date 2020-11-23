The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,400 Price Target

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,427.06 ($110.10).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,091 ($105.71) on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,266.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,480.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.63.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

