The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €60.00 Price Target

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.46 ($74.66).

EPA:BN opened at €52.50 ($61.76) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.79.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

