The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $277.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MLM. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $265.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.64 and a 200-day moving average of $220.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 28,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

