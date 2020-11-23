The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $75.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $117.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,994.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.03. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,974 shares of company stock worth $196,862,482 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.