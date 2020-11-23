The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

