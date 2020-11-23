The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.3% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 51.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.88. 68,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The stock has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

