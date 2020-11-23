The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

