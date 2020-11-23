The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,587 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.19% of The Lovesac worth $20,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $5,299,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,626 shares of company stock worth $10,128,686. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.88 million, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.