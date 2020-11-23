The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 0.3% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $727.64. 3,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,718. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $700.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

