The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $73.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.04.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

