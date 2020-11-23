The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $827.00 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 333.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.11.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,124 shares of company stock worth $9,464,141 over the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

