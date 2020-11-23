The Voyager Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00377410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.58 or 0.03170177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029143 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.