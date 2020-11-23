The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Western Union by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 52,513 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in The Western Union by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in The Western Union by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 159,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.32. 93,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,537. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

