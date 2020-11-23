TheStreet Upgrades Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SONO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Sonos has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,726 shares of company stock worth $1,174,552. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at $49,080,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at $28,414,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at $22,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after buying an additional 1,350,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 101.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

