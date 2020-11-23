Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Tops $44.45 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $44.45 million and $3.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

