Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,388 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.29% of Rockwell Automation worth $74,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,209 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $247.63 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $267.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day moving average of $222.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

