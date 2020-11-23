Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 344,084 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,084 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Oracle were worth $69,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

