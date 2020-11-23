Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,758 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.27% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $67,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

ALXN opened at $121.38 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.71. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

