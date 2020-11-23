Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 222,041 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,041 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of The Charles Schwab worth $84,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,634,036.90. Insiders sold a total of 799,560 shares of company stock worth $36,762,640 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

