Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 256,932 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2,433.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,932 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.64% of Quidel worth $58,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $187.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total transaction of $3,239,071.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

