Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IDEX were worth $54,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of IDEX by 154.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,209 shares of company stock valued at $52,827,126. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

IDEX stock opened at $193.97 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $199.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

