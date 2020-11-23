Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,242 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $52,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $8,834,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 79.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Synopsys by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $218.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.78 and a 200 day moving average of $200.29. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

