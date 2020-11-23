Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $69,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $146.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $153.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

