Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $67.16 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 29,075 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $67,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 351,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NSC opened at $240.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $247.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.36 and a 200 day moving average of $198.26.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

