Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $69.52 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.49% of HEICO worth $69,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3,912.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other HEICO news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 10,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,755. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $127.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.