Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $83.21 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 28,088.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,959,256 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $83,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

