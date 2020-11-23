Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,082,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,139,315 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.62% of KeyCorp worth $72,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 41.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 98,709 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

