Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,805 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.35% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $71,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $64.53 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $65.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

