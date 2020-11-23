Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 230,142 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,142 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.26% of Cerner worth $56,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Cerner by 9.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.53 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

