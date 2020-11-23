Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 1,756,201 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,756,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

