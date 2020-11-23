Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321,794 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $74,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP raised its stake in Duke Realty by 527.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,296,000 after buying an additional 1,191,251 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Realty by 34.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,586,000 after purchasing an additional 423,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

