Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 160,395 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,395 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $69,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,415,000 after acquiring an additional 378,570 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,262,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,823,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,911,000 after buying an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.31.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $164.14 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

