Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 21,782 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,782 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.31% of CMS Energy worth $54,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in CMS Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 758.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,379 shares of company stock worth $390,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

