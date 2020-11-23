Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 27,157 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,157 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Cigna worth $66,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cigna by 91.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Cigna by 15.8% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,949,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $553,501,000 after acquiring an additional 401,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in Cigna by 54.0% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 653,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,756,000 after acquiring an additional 229,181 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $204.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day moving average of $183.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.95.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

