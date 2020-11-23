Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 694,138 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 694,138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.78% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $57,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 154.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,092 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,142,928 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $54,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

