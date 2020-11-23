Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 751,478 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Citigroup worth $84,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

NYSE:C opened at $51.65 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

