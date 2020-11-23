Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 98,984 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 592,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,984 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $61,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $110.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average is $101.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

