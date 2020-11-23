Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.42% of Alliant Energy worth $54,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $52.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

