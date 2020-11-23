TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00003240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $31.67 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00080923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00376889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.57 or 0.03161063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00028502 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TitanSwap Token Trading

