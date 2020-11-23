Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. Transcat has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Transcat by 293.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

