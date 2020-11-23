TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ TGA opened at $0.47 on Thursday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.25% of TransGlobe Energy worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

