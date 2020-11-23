Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$1.60 at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, November 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.34.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.40.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

